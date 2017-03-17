First Rhode Island city joins battle against travel ban

By: The Associated Press

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. - Central Falls is the first Rhode Island city to join a nationwide amicus brief opposing President Donald Trump's most recent executive order prohibiting travelers from six predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

The Pawtucket Times reports Central Falls joins more than 20 other municipalities, including Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The brief, attached to the federal case “State of Washington v. Donald J. Trump,” seeks an emergency motion to enforce a preliminary injunction against the order.

It says the policy is discriminatory since most of the nearly 39,000 Muslim refugees admitted to the country last year came from the six countries identified in the order.

Mayor James Diossa says he's the son of Colombian immigrants and Central Falls will remain a welcoming and inclusive community.

