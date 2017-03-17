Firefighter dies after collapsing at scene of house fire - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Firefighter dies after collapsing at scene of house fire

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press





WATERTOWN, M.A. - A firefighter who collapsed while responding to a house fire in Watertown has died.              

Police Chief Michael Lawn said Friday that the firefighter appears to have suffered a heart attack.

He had collapsed at the scene of the morning blaze and was rushed to Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, where he later died.              

Lawn said the incident is under investigation.  Officials haven't yet released the name of the firefighter.          

Fire officials are also still investigating the cause of the fire.

Lawn said two people were evacuated from the single family house.              

A witness said a woman in the home came outside in a robe with black soot all over her face and tried to go back inside to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.

