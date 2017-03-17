Man busted in Pawtucket on serious drug charges - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man busted in Pawtucket on serious drug charges

Courtesy of the Pawtucket Police Department.
Courtesy of the Pawtucket Police Department.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. – On ongoing investigation has come to an end Wednesday afternoon, after police arrested a man and seized 222 grams of marijuana, various packaging and distribution materials, and $14,500 in cash.

According to police, 40-year-old Michael Pimentel was arrested when officers executed a search warrant at Oriole Ave, following an investigation into the illegal distribution of narcotics.

Pimentel was charged with the following offenses:

  1. Possession with intent to deliver marijuana
  2. Maintaining a common nuisance
  3. Third or subsequent narcotics offense

No further information is available at this time.

