Man busted in Pawtucket on serious drug charges

Courtesy of the Pawtucket Police Department.
PAWTUCKET, R.I. – On ongoing investigation has come to an end Wednesday afternoon, after police arrested a man and seized 222 grams of marijuana, various packaging and distribution materials, and $14,500 in cash.
According to police, 40-year-old Michael Pimentel was arrested when officers executed a search warrant at Oriole Ave, following an investigation into the illegal distribution of narcotics.
Pimentel was charged with the following offenses:
- Possession with intent to deliver marijuana
- Maintaining a common nuisance
- Third or subsequent narcotics offense
No further information is available at this time.
