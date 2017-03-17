T-Rex caught snowblowing during winter storm

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

MILTON, N.H. - Who said cleaning up snow isn't fun?

This T-Rex is clearly making the most of this March Nor'easter.

The video seen above was shared by a New Hampshire man.

His wife is inside of that costume, and told ABC6 News she’s a mother of five daughters, and a snow day is very busy for them, so they decided to bring some humor and laughs to others.

The family has named the costume "Mr. Sugarbottoms,” and although they do enjoy the snow, the woman told ABC6 News the family is looking forward to their Florida vacation in April after the big storm.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017