North Kingstown man charged with DUI after fiery crash

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. – A North Kingstown man was arrested for hitting a car an going 100 miles an hour just after midnight on Friday.

Police say radar clocked 28-year-old Robert Andreozzi going more than 100 miles an hour early Friday night on Route 4.

When an officer then tried to catch up to Andreozzi, they found he had already crashed into a slower moving vehicle.

Authorities say, both vehicles were engulfed in flames, but everyone involved was able to escape the fire.

The East Greenwich Fire Department and Rhode Island State Police assisted the North Kingstown Police and Fire Departments.

Three people, including Andreozzi suffered minor injuries.

Andreozzi was charged with reckless driving, DUI, and driving to endanger.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017