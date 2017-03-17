Teen could face life sentence for murder of sister's ex - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Teen could face life sentence for murder of sister's ex

Posted: Updated:
David Lima. David Lima.
Jonas Trinidad. Jonas Trinidad.

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. - Emotions running high in New Bedford district court as the family of 20-year-old Jonas Trinidad mourned the loss of their loved one.

Police say Trinidad was shot and killed on Wednesday by 16-year-old David Lima. Lima arraigned today on murder and gun charges.

Prosecutors describing the altercation that took place before the shooting, saying a physical fight turned deadly when the suspect opened fire.

Lima shot Trinidad twice in the back.

Court documents allege Trinidad and Lima knew each other. Trinidad’s ex-girlfriend is Lima’s older sister.

Due to the severity of the charges, the Bristol County District Attorney has decided to charge Lima as an adult.

If convicted the 16-year-old could face a life sentence without parole.

Lima ordered held without bail. He’s due back in court in April.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.