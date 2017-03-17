Teen could face life sentence for murder of sister's ex

By: News Staff

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. - Emotions running high in New Bedford district court as the family of 20-year-old Jonas Trinidad mourned the loss of their loved one.

Police say Trinidad was shot and killed on Wednesday by 16-year-old David Lima. Lima arraigned today on murder and gun charges.

Prosecutors describing the altercation that took place before the shooting, saying a physical fight turned deadly when the suspect opened fire.

Lima shot Trinidad twice in the back.

Court documents allege Trinidad and Lima knew each other. Trinidad’s ex-girlfriend is Lima’s older sister.

Due to the severity of the charges, the Bristol County District Attorney has decided to charge Lima as an adult.

If convicted the 16-year-old could face a life sentence without parole.

Lima ordered held without bail. He’s due back in court in April.

