P-Bruins Stop 3-Game Slide By Blanking Bridgeport at the Dunk

P-Bruins news release...

Providence, RI – The Providence Bruins defeated the Bridgeport Sound Tigers Friday night 3-0 to put an end to their three-game losing streak. The P-Bruins got goals from Jake DeBrusk, Col-by Cave and Sean Kuraly while Zane McIntyre earned the start between the pipes.

After a quiet start for both sides, the P-Bruins broke through first in the opening period 10 minutes in. Skating up the left side, DeBrusk put a wrist shot from the bottom of the circle on Jaroslav Halak that snuck through the goalie for his 14th goal of the season. Colton Hargrove and Alex Grant picked up assists on the goal that made things 1-0 Providence.

With exactly one minute left in the period, the Bruins doubled their lead to 2-0 while on the power play. Matt Grzelcyk sent a pass across the blue line to Grant who fired a one-timer to-wards the goal. Cave deflected the puck past Halak to give Providence a two-goal edge into the first intermission.

The second period was very quiet until the final minutes when Providence stretched their lead to three at 18:21. Kuraly and Peter Cehlarik started a 2-on-1 break with Cehlarik sending a pass over to Kuraly near the left hash. He fired a wrist shot by the glove of Halak for his 12th goal of the year as Providence took a 3-0 lead into intermission number two.

Bridgeport tried to get some pressure on McIntyre, putting 13 shots on net in the final period. Their efforts would be for not, as McIntyre shut down any and all attempts to score en route to his second career shutout. By virtue of their 3-0 win over the Sound Tigers, Providence moved into sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference.

McIntyre stopped all 31 shots he faced while Halak stopped 19 of 22. Providence was 1-2 on the power play and 3-3 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins continue their three-game home stand tomorrow at the Dunk when they welcome the Springfield Thunderbirds to town at 7:05pm. Captain Tommy Cross is scheduled to break the all-time franchise record of games played in the matchup, as he will be suiting up for game number 279.