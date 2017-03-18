Police: Speeding car rear-ends taxi, killing taxi passenger

By ABC6 News Staff

news@abc6.com

ATTLEBORO - Police in Massachusetts say a speeding car rear-ended a taxi on the highway, killing a passenger.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Kailash Bolar of Warwick.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on the southbound side of Interstate 95 in Attleboro.

Police say 41-year-old Michael Spinale of Roslindale was driving the car that rear-ended the taxi. He's been arrested and charged with motor vehicle homicide, drunk driving, speeding, failure to use care in stopping and failure to stay within marked lanes.

Police say the driver of the cab was a 50-year-old Brockton man. He was taken to Rhode Island hospital with minor injuries.

© WLNE-TV 2017