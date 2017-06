By ABC6 News Staff

ATTLEBORO - Attleboro police discovered the body of an elderly man inside of a burned car at Hillside Cemetery Saturday afternoon.

ABC6 crews witnessed a large police presence on South Main Street just before 5 p.m. Police reportedly discovered a burned car and inside of it was the body of an elderly man.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office does not believe the man's death is suspicious. He has not yet been identified.

