One man sent to hospital in Westport house fire

By ABC6 News Staff

WESTPORT - A Westport man was sent to the hospital after a fire broke out in his home early Saturday morning. 

Officials got the call around 1:30 a.m. for a fire on Old Harbor Road. When they arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke pouring from the one-story home.

A lack of hydrants in the area and the frigid temperatures made fighting the fire a challenge, but crews were able to bring it under control after about an hour.

The man who lived in the home suffered minor burns while trying to recover items from the house.

