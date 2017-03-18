URI Rams a Win Away from Sweet 16, Face Oregon Sunday Night - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

URI Rams a Win Away from Sweet 16, Face Oregon Sunday Night

Posted: Updated:

By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

The URI Rams try to keep it going on Sunday night when they play the Oregon Ducks with the winner advancing to Sweet 16.  

ABC6 Sports reporter Nick Coit is following the Rams in Sacramento and previews the big game.

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.