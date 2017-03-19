Shea Upsets St. Ray's, Will Play Hendricken for Title, Barrington and LaSalle to Play for Girls Title

By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

The Division II Shea Raiders upset Division I St. Ray's 65 to 57 to advance to the State Open Tournament title game on Sunday at the Ryan Center. Freshman Erickson Bans scored a game his 27 to lead the Raiders.

Shea will face Hendricken in the title game on Sunday at 6:00 pm at the Ryan Center. The defending state champs overcame North Kingstown 64 to 51. Tyrone Weeks scored a game high 24 points and added 9 rebounds. Justin Mazzulla had 15 points and 15 boards for the Hawks. Thor Brochu led the Skippers with 13.

Defending state champion LaSalle advanced to the girls title game by defeating Johnston, 66 to 37. It was the first loss of the season for the Division II champs. Kyra Mattera and Jayme DeCesare each scored 14 for the Rams. The Panthers Jordan Morretti was the top scorer in the game with 18.

The Rams will face Barrington in the title game Sunday at 3:30 at the Ryan Center. The Eagles turned back Moses Brown, 46 to 36. Gloria Ellison had 15 for the Rams. The Quakers Oluchi Ezemma was the top scorer in the game with 20 points.