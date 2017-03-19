Revs Lose at Dallas FC to Remain Winless on the Season

Revolution news release...

FRISCO, Texas – The New England Revolution (0-2-0; 0 pts.) fell to FC Dallas (2-0-1; 7 pts.) in the Revolution’s second match of the 2017 season. Midfielder Lee Nguyen registered the first goal of the match, converting a penalty kick after Antonio Delamea was brought down in the box in the 9th minute. Maximiliano Urruti of FC Dallas tallied twice in a span of six minutes in the second half to give Dallas the lead and eventual victory.

Saturday’s match featured the MLS debut of midfielder Xavier Kouassi, who signed a pre-contract with the Revolution as a designated player in February of 2016 and joined the club four months later. Kouassi is the third Ivorian to play for the Revolution, joining Arsène Oka and Benjamin Angoua.

Lee Nguyen registered his 41st career goal in tonight’s contest. With the goal, Nguyen is tied with Joe-Max Moore for third-most career goals with the Revolution.