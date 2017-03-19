Revs Lose at Dallas FC to Remain Winless on the Season - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Revs Lose at Dallas FC to Remain Winless on the Season

Posted: Updated:

Revolution news release...

FRISCO, Texas – The New England Revolution (0-2-0; 0 pts.) fell to FC Dallas (2-0-1; 7 pts.) in the Revolution’s second match of the 2017 season. Midfielder Lee Nguyen registered the first goal of the match, converting a penalty kick after Antonio Delamea was brought down in the box in the 9th minute. Maximiliano Urruti of FC Dallas tallied twice in a span of six minutes in the second half to give Dallas the lead and eventual victory.

Saturday’s match featured the MLS debut of midfielder Xavier Kouassi, who signed a pre-contract with the Revolution as a designated player in February of 2016 and joined the club four months later. Kouassi is the third Ivorian to play for the Revolution, joining Arsène Oka and Benjamin Angoua.

Lee Nguyen registered his 41st career goal in tonight’s contest. With the goal, Nguyen is tied with Joe-Max Moore for third-most career goals with the Revolution.

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.