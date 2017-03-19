Tommy Cross Makes Franchise History as P-Bruins Turn Back Thunderbirds at the Dunk

P-Bruins news release...

Providence, RI – The Providence Bruins defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds Saturday night 4-2 in the second of three straight home games for the team. The P-Bruins got goals from Chris Porter, Anton Blidh, Danton Heinen and Sean Kuraly while Malcolm Subban earned the start in net. Captain Tommy Cross skated in his 279th career game for the club, breaking the all-time franchise record for games played.

Springfield jumped out to a 1-0 lead at 6:56 while on the power play. With traffic in front of the net, Dryden Hunt tapped in an easy goal in the crease to give the Thunderbirds the lead. That lead was short lived as just 68 seconds later the P-Bruins tied things up. Austin Czarnik sent a pass ahead to Porter who broke away from the Springfield defense. At the hash, he beat Sam Brittain high glove side for his fourth goal of the season as the teams entered the break knotted 1-1.

The Thunderbirds again took the lead early in the second, striking just 1:25 into the period. Chase Balisy created a turnover in the right corner and sent a centering pass out to Paul Thompson all alone in the left slot. He found the open net, giving Springfield a 2-1 edge. They held the lead most of the period, but the P-Bruins tied the game with just eight seconds left in the period. Matt Grzelcyk put a slap shot on goal that Brittain initially made a pad save on, but the rebound kicked out to Blidh in the crease. He backhanded a shot in for his ninth goal of the season as Providence made it 2-2 heading into the second intermission.

The P-Bruins grabbed their first lead of the game 1:39 into the final period as the rookies put Providence in front for good. Jake DeBrusk sent the puck to Kuraly in the right corner, who sent a centering pass out to Heinen in front of the net. Heinen went top right corner for his 12th goal of the season to give Providence a 3-2 lead. A late empty netter from Kuraly sealed the deal for the Bruins, who went on to win 4-2.

Subban stopped 20 of 22 shots while Brittain stopped 30 of 33. Providence was 0-4 on the power play and 4-5 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins conclude their three-game home weekend tomorrow afternoon when they welcome Malcolm’s brother Jordan Subban and the Utica Comets to town at 3:05pm.