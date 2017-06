By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot overnight.

Police identify the victim as Joshua Mendez.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m at 66 Pembroke Avenue.

According to police, there were up to 300 people in the area in what appeared to be a house party.

Mendez was transported to Rhode Island Hospital and is in critical condition.

Police are investigating. There is no suspect in custody.

