By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

The Hendricken Hawks overcame a stiff challenge from Shea to beat the Raiders 66 to 55 in the state title game at the Ryan Center. The victory gives the Hawks back-to-back state championships. Robert Fiorito scored 21 points and was named Most Outstanding Player. Tyrone Weeks scored 20 points and had 12 rebounds. Malik Muhammad-Hester had 17 points and 14 boards for the Raiders. Abdul Ajia scores 11 to go with his 10 rebounds.