P-Bruins Lose to Comets at the Dunk to End Three-Game Home Stand

P-Bruins news release...

Providence, RI – The Providence Bruins fell to the Utica Comets Sunday afternoon 5-2 in the finale of their three-game home stand. The P-Bruins got goals from Austin Czarnik and Chris Porter while Zane McIntyre earned the start between the pipes. This meant that the sibling rivalry of Malcolm and Jordan Subban would not come into play.

The night started off at a rapid pace for Utica as the Comets scored two goals in the first period. Their first tally came via Jake Virtanen from the right dot eight minutes into the period. The second goal scored by Alexandre Grenier featured a nice forehand-backhand move around McIntyre that made things 2-0 Comets into the first intermission.

The second period opened with the gloves being dropped when Andrey Pedan challenged Anton Blidh in what turned out to be a brief fight. The Comets scored their third goal of the game 10:15 into the period with a wrist shot by Michael Carcone from the center of the offensive zone. With 4:11 left Utica scored again, as Curtis Valk snuck the puck in at right doorstep to make it 4-0 Comets after 40 minutes.

The Bruins returned with a vengeance in the final period, as only 4:16 in Matt Grzelcyk fed Czarnik a slap pass from the center point. Czarnik’s wrist shot from the left dot got through for his third goal of the season and Providence’s first of the night. The P-Bruins struck again at 9:55 when Porter came in fast from the left side and worked his way into the crease. He went five-hole for his fifth goal of the year, bringing the Bruins within two. Providence pulled McIntyre in the final minutes, but an empty net goal scored by Cody Kunyk sealed a 5-2 Utica win.

McIntyre stopped 22 of 26 shots while Thatcher Demko stopped 28 of 30. Providence was 0-2 on the power play and successfully killed off their only penalty of the game. The P-Bruins hit the road for a three-game road trip starting Friday when they head to Hartford for a 7:15pm faceoff with the Wolf Pack.