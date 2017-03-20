MBTA considers stopping weekend commuter rail service

By Bianca Buono

The MBTA is looking for ways to cut costs and one idea they are contemplating is stopping commuter rail service on weekends. Officials say by cutting weekend service for one year, they would save an estimated $10 million, but the idea has been met with strong protest.

"It's good. It's like very convenient you can just like hop on and just be right there. No worries about travel. It's nice,” said Steven Morse of the commuter rail as he waited to board a train bound for Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

A preliminary budget unveiled by MBTA officials includes a shut down of weekend commuter rail service for one year.

"The proposed cuts are something a lot of my constituents are concerned about because we have two commuter rails here in Attleboro,” said State Representative Paul Heroux of Attleboro.

Heroux says his inbox has been flooded with emails from concerned constituents as Attleboro has a significant amount of commuters.

"The commuter rail is something a lot of people use on the weekends to get into and out of Boston and Providence for a lot of reasons both work and recreation so that's something that is that we're looking at really seriously,” Heroux said.

The proposed service cut is in an effort to close a $42 million budget deficit.

MBTA officials stress that nothing is set in stone yet.

