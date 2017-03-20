Lawmakers: Use emergency services fee only for 911 services - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Lawmakers: Use emergency services fee only for 911 services

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

WESTERLY, R.I. - Two Republican lawmakers want Rhode Island's emergency services telephone surcharge to strictly fund emergency services, as it did before 2000.

The Westerly Sun reports the state made $17 million from the fees last year.

The general fund received $12 million. The state's central E-911 center received $5 million.

Rhode Island imposes a $1 emergency services surcharge on every land line telephone bill and $1.26 on every cellphone bill.

Lawmakers changed the law in 2000 to free up the money for uses other than 911 services.

State Sen. Dennis Algiere, of Westerly, has proposed a bill that would require all funds collected from the surcharge go toward emergency services. State Rep. Robert Lancia, of Cranston, has proposed similar legislation.

The office of Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo declined to comment.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.