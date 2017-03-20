Central Falls man killed in wrong-way crash in North Carolina - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Central Falls man killed in wrong-way crash in North Carolina

By: The Associated Press

DURHAM., N.C. - Police in Durham have released the name of one of two drivers killed in a two-vehicle, wrong-way crash on Interstate 85.

Police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said in a news release that 29-year-old Jerry Alamo of Central Falls, Rhode Island, died in the crash about 12:15 a.m. Monday.

The woman driving the wrong way on the road also died. Her name has not been released.

Michael says 36-year-old Glenda Alamo of Central Falls, Rhode Island, was critically injured. Jerry Alamo was driving an SUV and four children, ages 4, 10, 11 and 16, along with three other adults were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that appeared to be less serious.

There were no passengers in the other car.

I-85 reopened around 5:15 a.m.

