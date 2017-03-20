Raynham man given maximum sentence for molesting 6-year-old

By: News Staff

RAYNHAM, Mass. – Damion Paxton, 39, of Raynham was sentenced Monday after being convicted of molesting his girlfriend’s six-year-old daughter.

Paxton was given the maximum jail sentence allowable. He was convicted of indecent assault and battery of a child under fourteen, enticing a child under sixteen, and assault and battery.

After his conviction, Paxton was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in the house of corrections and placed him on supervised GPS-monitored probation for five years after his release.

Paxton lived in Raynham with his girlfriend and her six-year-old daughter for two months back in 2013. He would coax the victim into his bedroom by letting her play videogames.

“This defendant took advantage of his temporary living arrangement to abuse an innocent six year old girl. His conduct is despicable and I am pleased Judge Brennan imposed the maximum sentence for this career criminal,” District Attorney Quinn said. “I commend the victim for testifying under very difficult circumstances.”

