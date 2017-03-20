Wyatt Detention Facility detainee found unresponsive in cell, dies

By: News Staff

CENTRAL FALLS, RI – An investigation has been started on Monday after a detainee was found dead in his prison cell, authorities say.

The detainee, identified as Nelson Romero, was found unresponsive in his cell, and was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The Wyatt Detention Facility released the following statement regarding the incident:

“This morning, U.S. Marshals Service District of Connecticut detainee Nelson Romero was found unresponsive in his cell by a corrections officer. Central Falls Rescue was immediately contacted to respond to the medical emergency and transported Mr. Romero to Pawtucket Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A full investigation is now being conducted into this incident.”

This comes after inmate James Morales escaped from the facility and was on the run for five days.

Officials say it took hours to notice Morales had gone missing.

