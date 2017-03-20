Driver arraigned in deadly Attleboro crash

By: Rebecca Turco

ATTLEBORO, Mass. – A not guilty plea was entered Monday from the Massachusetts man arrested for driving drunk and crashing into a taxi cab, killing the passenger.

A district court judge ordered Michael Spinale not to drink alcohol. Spinale will be tested daily to make sure he complies. He was also ordered not to drive. He remains out on $10,000 bail.

According to the police report, when officers asked Spinale if he had been drinking Friday night, he replied "Of course I did, it's Saint Patrick's Day." Spinale told officers he had been bar hopping in Faneuil hall before rear-ending the taxi cab around 1 a.m. Saturday. He claims he crashed into the taxi because it had stopped in the middle of the highway, which that driver, Pierre Pompilus, denied.

The accident killed the taxi's passenger, Kailash Bolar of East Greenwich, and sent Pompilus to the hospital with minor injuries.

The police report shows Spinale blew a 0.13 for the breathalyzer field sobriety test, but he refused to submit a chemical breath test.

His attorney, Patrick Reddington, says Spinale is remorseful about what happened: "Our hearts go out to the family of the victim of the deceased, and that's all we really have to say at this time.”

Spinale is due back in court April 21.

