Five injured after car ignites, another rear-ended on 146 N

Posted: Updated:
146-N. Viewer photo. 146-N. Viewer photo.

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Five people were transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after a car that caught fire caused another crash.

According to the Providence Fire Department, crews responded to 146 North around 2:30 p.m., for the report of a car on fire. 

Upon arrival, it was discovered there were two separate accidents on scene. 

The first crash sent two people to the hospital after the car they were riding in was side-swiped, and subsequently burst into flames.

The second crash sent another three people to the hospital when their car was rear-ended while they had slowed to look at the first crash. 

All five individuals were transported to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

