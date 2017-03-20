Five Massachusetts hunters, one Mainer busted for killing 87 hares

Photo courtesy of the Maine Warden Service. Game Warden Eric Rudolph in photo.

FRENCHBORO, M.A. – Five hunters from Massachusetts, and one hunter from Maine were charged on Saturday after killing 67 snowshoe hares over the daily limit.

According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, a group of hunters was found on Great Duck Island, an area owned by the Nature Conservatory, with the remains of 87 snowshoe hares.

Officials say the snowshoe hare bag limit for hunters is four, with a possession limit of eight.

The following individuals received summonses:

Carlos Almeida, 47, of Acushnet, M.A.

Hunting without a license, 10 nowshoe Hare over limit.

Antonio Fidalgo, 54 from Acushnet, M.A.

10 Snowshoe Hare over limit.

Antonio Borges, 69 from Acushnet, M.A.

10 Snowshoe Hare over limit.

Abilio Fernandes, 61 from New Bedford, M.A.

10 Snowshoe Hare over limit.

Luis Fidalgo, 52, of North Dartmouth, M.A.

10 Snowshoe Hare over limit

Andrew Mays, 52, of Southwest Harbor, M.E.

10 Snowshoe Hare over limit.

No further information is available at this time.

