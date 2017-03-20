Russia probe reaction - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Russia probe reaction

Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed says that the new information revealed by FBI Director James Comey on Monday calls into question President Trump's credibility.

During a public hearing before the House Intelligence Committee Comey confirmed that the FBI is investigating Russia's interference in the election and a possible tie to the Trump campaign.

"We know a hostile foreign power wanted to undermine our democracy, hurt Hillary Clinton, and help Donald Trump.  But the American people deserve to know how, why, and whether any American citizens were complicit in aiding and abetting them,” said Reed.

Senator Reed went to CIA headquarters Monday morning to review raw intelligence regarding the agencies investigation.

Rhode Island’s Congressman also expressing concern after Comey’s remarks.

"These are serious facts. These are a serious turn of events and obviously we need to know what the answers are,” said Congressman Jim Langevin. "The President and the administration are going to have to get tougher along with the congress on dealing with and deterring Russia going forward. I just wonder if the Trump administration is capable of that."

“This investigation must be allowed to continue without any interference from the White House. Every American deserves the full truth about Donald Trump’s involvement with the Kremlin,” said Congressman David Cicilline.

