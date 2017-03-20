Elderly man found hiding $150K worth of cocaine in apartment

By: News Staff

TAUNTON – An elderly man was arrested on Friday after police seized three pounds of cocaine valued at around $150,000 from his apartment.

Taunton Police say 74-year-old Pedro J. Rodriguez, of Oak Street, was arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court on charges of trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

According to the police report, 1,352 grams of cocaine were seized from Rodriguez' apartment within the Richard Dewert Terrace apartment complex.

More than a pound of marijuana, and an extensive coin collection were also located in the residence.

Police said the coins were potentially going to be used to launder the proceeds from drug deals.

Members of the Taunton Police Department's Street Crime Unit had been investigating reports of narcotics distribution, and followed Rodriguez to multiple locations on Friday, March 17th, 2017.

Rodriguez' bail was set at $50,000.

No further information is available at this time.

