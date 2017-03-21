Devices banned from certain flights

By: News Staff

Electronics are now banned from certain flights between the Middle East and Africa to the United States.

U.S. officials say the ban applies to all devices larger than a cell phone that includes laptops, tablets, cameras, DVD players, and electronic games, but the ban does not apply to medical devices.

“What’s likely happened is that the U.S. government developed some intelligence that a group or an individual has developed some type of device that they can onto an airplane using a laptop or some other electronic appliance,” said former counter terrorism official Matt Olson.

The news broke through a tweet by Royal Jordanian Airlines, but there is no word as to what airlines and airports are affected.

