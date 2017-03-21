Cumberland school district budget committee meeting

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

CUMBERLAND, R.I. — The Cumberland School Committee met in the Cumberland High School auditorium Tuesday night to discuss the upcoming budget in a special meeting.

Cumberland schools rewrote the budget so that $2 million in cuts are not included. The cuts would force the school to fire faculty members.

The rewritten budget will go to a Town Council vote.

Many parents say the cuts would be detrimental to student learning.

“I think it would be very difficult for the students to be as successful as they are now with the cuts they are thinking about,” said Christine Medici.

The district has been facing a few problems over the past couple of months that need to be taken care of soon including high lead levels found in school water fountains, and the BF Norton School was forced to close for a week due to boiler problems, which caused flooding.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017