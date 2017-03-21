Fall River police searching for armed robbery suspect - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Fall River police searching for armed robbery suspect

FALL RIVER, Mass. — The Fall River Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Police say they responded to a report of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar Sunday.

The suspect was described as a white male roughly 5 feet 10 inches, 6 feet 1 inch tall with a skinny build who was armed with a black revolver.

Officials say the male was wearing a grey, blue sweatshirt with white lettering that read: “RESOLUTION” on the front, grey sweatpants, and black sneakers.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect, contact Detective Hoar at 508-324-2796 or the anonymous Tip Line at 508-672-TIPS.

