Courtesy of the Taunton Police Department.

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

TAUNTON, M.A. – After failing to show up in court, a warrant has been issued for a thief accused of stealing $50,000 diamond, authorities say.

On Monday, the expensive gem was stolen from a Hannoush Jewelers at the Silver City Galleria.

Police arrested Tyreek Fagan in connection to the incident.

The diamond is still reported missing.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017