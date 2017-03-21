Pedals for Patriots gives new bikes to Veterans

By: News Staff

JOHNSTON, R.I. – Local Veterans in need of transportation were given some new wheels on Tuesday.

"Pedals for Patriots" is a program put on by Operation Stand Down Rhode Island (OSDRI) that collects bikes for Veterans who otherwise have no transportation.

The group collects bikes from the community, and then a local volunteer tunes them up and makes them as good as new.

Eight Veterans received bikes at the event held at Stand Down’s Headquarters Tuesday morning.

OSDRI is continuing to collect bikes to donate to more Veterans.

For more information on how to donate, you can head to the OSDRI website here.

