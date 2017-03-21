Tragic twist of fate leads to deadly crash in Attleboro

By Bianca Buono

Thirty-nine-year-old Kailash Bolar of East Greenwich wasn’t supposed to be in a taxi late Friday night. He was on his way back to Rhode Island after a three week business trip, but the last leg of his flight heading to Providence was canceled.

In order to get home to his wife and young daughter, he flew into Boston instead and took a taxi. But on I-95 in Attleboro, less than an hour away from his East Greenwich home, a suspected drunk driver rear ended the cab and Bolar didn’t survive the crash.

"We just haven't been able to process it. A lot of times when there's a tragedy you can understand how you get from point A to point B. There are just too many factors here that don't make any sense to all of us at school,” said Neil Marcaccio, the Principal of Meadowbrook Farms Elementary School where Bolar’s daughter is in Kindergarten.

"He was one of those people you just liked instantly. He had a big smile he was very enthusiastic about education and what was going on here and making sure everything was working out for his daughter,” Marcaccio said.

Now, the school is ready to help Bolar’s daughter move forward and process the tremendous loss of her father. Her teacher says her fellow Kindergartners, while extremely young, have already started that process.

"There were a lot of hugs. A lot of hugs. In this unwritten way they just know that one of us is struggling,” said Carrie Simonetti, Bolar’s Kindergarten teacher.

A friend of Bolar has set up a GoFundMe page to help Bolar’s wife and daughter. Here is a link to the page: https://www.gofundme.com/securing-krishas-future

