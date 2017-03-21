Rhode Island bill would bar 'lallygagging' in left-hand lane

By:The Associated Press

News@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I.- A Rhode Island state lawmaker wants to outlaw what he calls ``lallygagging'' in the left-hand lane.

The Providence Journal reports that Rep. Dennis Canario introduced legislation that would restrict the extreme left-hand lane of a multilane highway for passing slower vehicles only.

Drivers in that lane who aren't passing another vehicle would be violating the law.

The Portsmouth Democrat, a retired police officer, says slow vehicles in the left-hand lane can lead frustrated drivers to pass on the right, or even in the breakdown lane, endangering officers making traffic stops.

The bill has received a hearing in the House Judiciary Committee. No members of the public supported or opposed the bill.

He says similar laws exist in New York and Massachusetts.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017