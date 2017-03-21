Former Newport Sergeant, Union President to plead guilty to spending union funds

By Kirsten Glavin

kglavin@abc6.com

@kirstenglavin

NEWPORT, RI – Christopher Hayes, a former Sergeant of the Newport Police Department and local President of the police union, agreed to plea guilty, Friday, to wire fraud.

Hayes is a 25-year-long veteran of the Newport Police Department.

Court documents allege Hayes began stealing from the Fraternal Order of Police funds back in August of 2009. For more than 5 years, up until December of 2014, Hayes took a total of $71,523 and used the money for personal expenses. In August of 2014, the documents state he used $1,679.07 to pay his personal Capital One credit card.

Hayes was only permitted to spend $150 per month allowance for cell phone expenses, and another $150 per month for discretionary purposes.

ABC6 did learn Tuesday that Hayes was offered a position with the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority after his retirement in 2015. However, according to Jim Malakowski of the RDW Group, the news broke about problems with FOP finances and the offer was retracted.

The current President of the Newport FOP Lodge #8, Jason Brown, responded Tuesday in a statement:

The Newport Fraternal Order of Police is glad to see that this part of the investigation is over. A goal of ours has always been to recoup the money that was taken, and we are hopeful there will be restitution made to the members of this union. I would like to make clear that this issue in no way is reflective of the Newport Police Department or the 25 honorable years that Sgt. Hayes served this city in his capacity as a Police Officer. This was an internal FOP union matter, and in no way involved any City or Taxpayer funds.

This has been a long standing investigation in which the union and our members were the victims. It would be an understatement to say that we are disappointed that this ever happened, but we are glad this part is over, and look forward to moving forward in a positive direction.

Attorney Pamela Chin who is representing Hayes in the case, told ABC6 News on Tuesday evening that Hayes “has been cooperating with investigators since the issue came up a few years ago.” She added, “We’re just hoping the court process provides a quick and fair resolution.”

Hayes now faces up to 20 years in jail and up to $250,000 dollars in fines. He is due in federal court on Friday at 11am in front of magistrate Judge Lincoln Almond.