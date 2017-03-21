La Salle Academy remembers former student who died in skateboarding accident

By: Rebecca Turco

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Faculty and staff at La Salle Academy are remembering the life of a former student gone too soon.

Sam Jenkins died over the weekend after taking a hard fall while skateboarding on campus at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania. He was a sophomore studying video game design.

Jenkins had graduated from La Salle in 2015, but his mentors there feel as if no time has passed because he would visit them during school breaks. So it is surreal to them that he is gone.

"It's very hard thinking of him and thinking of him not being alive because he was so alive," said Brother Frederick Mueller, moderator of the Boys’ Hockey Team. Jenkins was a goalie on the team.

"His hockey fellow players were quite upset because he was always very supportive of them,” Mueller said. “Even after a loss, he would have some perspective on things."

Jenkins was also involved in a range of school activities, from theatre to robotics to gaming. "He was this renaissance man, if you will,” said Campus Ministry Director Christine Estes. “He was just good at so many things."

Now, Jenkins' mentors are trying to make sense of his death, and offer their support to his family. "We are all keeping you in prayer and holding you up in our thoughts,” Estes said. “We're all here to support you."

Jenkins was 19 years-old. He leaves behind his parents and two sisters.

