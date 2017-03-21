Mother of baby found dead inside bag in Connecticut comes forward

By: News Staff

HARWINTON, C.T. – The mother of a baby found deceased inside a bag in Connecticut has come forward, police say.

According to Connecticut State Police Facebook post, the body of a baby boy, believed to around 1-2 weeks-old, was discovered around 10:40 a.m., in at Bristol Reservoir #4 Tuesday morning.

A post-mortem examination will be performed to determine the identify of the baby, and the cause and manner of death, authorities say.

The baby's mother, identified as a Connecticut resident, is receiving medical care at a local hospital.

After consulting with the Connecticut Department of Health, officials stress that the public water supply is safe, and they have no further concern for the safety of the public water supply.

The City of Bristol Water Department says the reservoir has not been used in a few days, and will remain offline.

