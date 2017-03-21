Mother of baby found dead inside bag in Connecticut comes forwar - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Mother of baby found dead inside bag in Connecticut comes forward

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Connecticut State Police. Courtesy of the Connecticut State Police.

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

HARWINTON, C.T. – The mother of a baby found deceased inside a bag in Connecticut has come forward, police say.

According to Connecticut State Police Facebook post, the body of a baby boy, believed to around 1-2 weeks-old, was discovered around 10:40 a.m., in at Bristol Reservoir #4 Tuesday morning.

A post-mortem examination will be performed to determine the identify of the baby, and the cause and manner of death, authorities say.

The baby's mother, identified as a Connecticut resident, is receiving medical care at a local hospital. 

After consulting with the Connecticut Department of Health, officials stress that the public water supply is safe, and they have no further concern for the safety of the public water supply.

The City of Bristol Water Department says the reservoir has not been used in a few days, and will remain offline.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.