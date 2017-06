By Ken Bell

Bryant's star guard Nisre Zouzoua announced on Twitter that he plans to transfer to another school. The sophomore was All-Conference First Team in the NEC. He led the conference in scoring, averaging 20.3 points per game.

Zouzoua said he decided to transfer to challenge himself more. He hasn't given a destination, but after sitting out a year, he will have two years of eligibility remaining.