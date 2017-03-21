Car crashes into tree in Rehoboth, police investigating

By: News Staff

REHOBOTH, M.A. - Police are investigating what caused a car to crash into a tree Tuesday afternoon.

According to Rehoboth Police, crews responded to the area of Peck Street and Reynolds Ave., around 3:35 p.m. to find a truck into a tree.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, a male believed to be in his late teens to early twenties, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police did not comment on factors in the crash.

No further information is available at this time.

