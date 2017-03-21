Bruins Lose Garden Game Against the Senators for Third Straight Loss

BOSTON -- (AP) Kyle Turris scored twice and Craig Anderson made 34 saves as the Ottawa Senators beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Tuesday night to end a four-game losing streak.

Mike Hoffman had two assists for the Senators, who moved six points ahead of Boston for second place in the Atlantic Division with their first win since March 11.

Tom Pyatt also scored for Ottawa, which never trailed and went up for good on Turris' goal 4:04 into the third period.

Torey Krug had a goal and an assist, and David Krejci also scored in Boston's third straight defeat. The Bruins were coming off a 4-2 loss at Toronto on Monday night and never recovered from a flat start back at home Tuesday.

Tuukka Rask made 19 saves for Boston.