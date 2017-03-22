Crews battle 5-alarm fire in Rockland

Courtesy of Fox25
ROCKLAND, Mass. — Fire crews battled a five-alarm fire at an abandoned warehouse in Rockland Wednesday morning.
ABC6 News was told that the fire broke out just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Power has been cut in the area and residents say the neighborhood surrounding the warehouse has been evacuated as a precaution.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
Rockland Public Schools are operating on a two-hour delay because of the fire.
