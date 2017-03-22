RIDOT: 6 companies submitted bids to build truck toll system - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

RIDOT: 6 companies submitted bids to build truck toll system

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Rhode Island Department of Transportation says six companies have submitted bids to design, build and operate electronic tolls that will charge big-rig trucks for traveling along Interstate 95 and other highways.

The Providence Journal reports the department said Tuesday that Raytheon and TransCore are among the companies that submitted bids.

A law signed last year by Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo allows the state to install truck-only tolls to help raise money to repair bridges and roads.

The toll network is expected to include gantries in 14 locations. The first tolls will be erected along I-95 in southwest Rhode Island near the Connecticut border.

The state plans to award a 10-year contract with two five-year options to the winning bidder in May. Construction is expected to begin by fall.

