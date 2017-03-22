2 Middletown beaches ban plastic, foam, glass containers - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

2 Middletown beaches ban plastic, foam, glass containers

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. - Containers made from plastic, foam or glass won't be available at concessions stands at two Middletown beaches starting this summer in an effort to cut down on pollution.

Town Council President Robert Sylvia tells The Newport Daily News the materials ban at Sachuest and Third beaches was included in a five-year contract awarded this week to Maryland-based Jay Vending Co.

The ban doesn't apply to beachgoers who bring their own food and drink.

The environmental group Clean Ocean Access says more than 5,600 pieces of plastic were removed from the two beaches during cleanups over the last four years. Nearly 4,900 pieces of foam and more than 8,600 plates and utensils were also removed.

Plastic cup lids have been banned for several years.

