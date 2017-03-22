Two Cranston schools ordered to shelter in place after TD Bank robbery

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

CRANSTON, R.I. – Western Hills Middle School and Cranston High School West were ordered to shelter in place Wednesday morning following the armed robbery of a TD Bank on the corner of Phoenix and Atwood Avenue.

According to bank employees, the suspect was a white male who entered the front entrance to the bank wearing lighter gray utility pants, a dark gray jacket, sunglasses, tan construction boots, and a skull mask.

The robbery occurred just before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning less than a mile away from the schools.

The suspect entered the bank and pointed a black firearm towards one of the employees sitting at the desk. He proceeded to approach a teller’s station where he demanded money. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect fled out the front door of the bank and ran toward the rear of the Burger King restaurant on Phenix Avenue.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Cranston Police and the FBI Providence are conducting the investigation.

If anyone sees an individual matching the description, do not approach and call 9-1-1 as the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on the suspect or this crime, please contact the Cranston Police Detective Albion Imondi at 401-477-5039 or 401-942-2211.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017