ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Our Lady of La Salette Shrine in Attleboro will not have to pay taxes on some of its property.

Earlier Wednesday morning, the Supreme Court in Boston reversed the city tax assessor’s decision to tax the Shrine’s Welcome Center and maintenance building.

However, it has agreed to tax the Shrine’s Wildlife Sanctuary and Safe House.

There is no word yet on how much that that will cost the shrine.

