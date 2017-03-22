Swansea fire destroys Victorian home

By: News Staff

SWANSEA, Mass. — Crews are still on the scene of a large house fire in Swansea Wednesday.

The fire broke out early Wednesday morning, and the strong winds have made it difficult for fire crews to put out.

Firefighters are still working on putting out hotspots on Warren Avenue.

The fire erupted very quickly that the large Victorian home is now reduced to a wooden frame.

Fire officials do not know exactly what caused the fire, but they believe it started somewhere in the kitchen.

