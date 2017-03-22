Lawmaker: Clear majority support for pot legalization

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A Rhode Island lawmaker says there's a clear majority support in the House and Senate to legalize recreational marijuana, but such bills haven't been able to make it out of committee in years past.

Legal pot proponents hope state legislation will take effect before marijuana shops open in Massachusetts.

State Sen. Joshua Miller, a Democrat, tells The Providence Journal pot legalization bills had majority support in both chambers last year, but the legislation never received a vote.

Miller says support has grown since then.

A House spokesman says Speaker Nicholas Mattiello will review testimony following a public hearing in the House Judiciary Committee.

A Senate spokesman didn't respond to a request for comment on President M. Teresa Paiva Weed's stance.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017