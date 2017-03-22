Lawmaker: Clear majority support for pot legalization - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Lawmaker: Clear majority support for pot legalization

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A Rhode Island lawmaker says there's a clear majority support in the House and Senate to legalize recreational marijuana, but such bills haven't been able to make it out of committee in years past.

Legal pot proponents hope state legislation will take effect before marijuana shops open in Massachusetts.

State Sen. Joshua Miller, a Democrat, tells The Providence Journal pot legalization bills had majority support in both chambers last year, but the legislation never received a vote.

Miller says support has grown since then.

A House spokesman says Speaker Nicholas Mattiello will review testimony following a public hearing in the House Judiciary Committee.

A Senate spokesman didn't respond to a request for comment on President M. Teresa Paiva Weed's stance.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.