Two men charged after stealing over 8,300 pounds of scallops in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. – New Bedford police detectives charged two former employees of Continental Cold Storage after discovering the individuals stole more than 8,300 pounds of frozen scallops and sold them to other seafood companies in the area.

Michael Caton, 30, of Applegate, California and Antonio E. Vieira, 44, of Tiverton, were charged with larceny from a building, uttering a false document, forgery of a document and conspiracy.

Vieira was arraigned at New Bedford District Count and a warrant was issued for both him and Caton.

Both men were fired from Continental Cold Storage which is located on 65 Conway Street in New Bedford.

The scallops were reported missing on February 6th, and the company reported that four pallets worth of scallops could not be found.

The New Bedford Detectives unit then investigated the situation.

Vieira and Caton sold the scallops to a third party who wasn’t aware that they were stolen. The third party then sold them to someone else, who sold them to a seafood company in the city.

The value of the scallops is estimated to be $150,000, and they were sold for $83,500.

The investigation is still ongoing.

