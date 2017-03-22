Ex-nonprofit official pleads guilty to embezzling $740,000 - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Ex-nonprofit official pleads guilty to embezzling $740,000

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A former finance director of a Providence nonprofit group has pleaded guilty to wire fraud for embezzling more than $740,000 from the organization.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 66-year-old Charles Denno, of East Providence, pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to one count of wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Denno took $742,190.69 from the nonprofit data analysis organization Providence Plan between November 2012 and July 2016. They say he used money given to the group from the U.S. Department of Education and the Bloomberg Family Foundation and paid it to a business he owned.

Denno acknowledged that he later used the money for personal reasons, including withdrawals at Twin River Casino.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

