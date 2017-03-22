Warwick man pleads guilty to murder of “Captain Freddy”

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. – Troy Gunderway, 46, of Warwick, pleaded guilty Wednesday to the murder of Fernando Silva, or “Captain Freddy” as he’s affectionately known.

Gunderway also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

His sentencing will happen at a later date. He is facing a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The murder occurred on August 1, 2015.

The case states that Gunderway and Richard Baribault learned that Captain Freddy had won several hundred dollars playing Keno. The men then conspired to steal the money.

They drove to the marina where Captain Freddy lived on his boat and struck him in the face several times while he was asleep.

Gunderway restrained Freddy in a head lock for several minutes while Baribault searched for the money.

During the assault, Baribault held a pocket knife to Freddy’s neck and stomach while demanding the money. He also kicked Freddy several times.

Captain Freddy died of the blunt force trauma he sustained during the attack.

The men tried to hide their crime over the next several days.

They attempted to move the boat but the motor failed. They returned with a new motor, but it failed to start.

They then cleaned the boat using bleach.

On August 4, 2015, the men were able to start the original motor and Gunderway moved the boat to a scenic overlook area of Warwick Cove, dropped anchor, and abandoned the vessel.

He used the dinghy to row to shore where Baribault picked him up.

A few days later, the men realized the boat had moved, and upon searching they found the boat located at a different spot where the body was eventually located by Harbormaster Jeff Barris.

The case is currently pending.

